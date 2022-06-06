Presidential primaries: At last, Buhari opens up on ‘anointed candidate’



President Muhamamdu Buhari Monday told northern governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he has no anointed candidate for Tuesday’s presidential primary election of the party.

Speaking after he led 13 northern APC governors to a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state said the President directed APC governors to meet with the National Working Committee of the party to fine tune modalities for the election of the presidential flag-bearer of the party.

“The President told us that for the APC presidential primaries, he has no anointed candidate and therefore directed that the Progressive Governors’ Forum meet with the National Working Committee of the party to agree and proffer further solutions and recommendations for his successor.

“And based on his directive, the Chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum has summoned a meeting for 5;00 (local time) today, after which we will make further suggestions to the President,” he said.

He said governors were at the Presidential Villa to apologise to the President because their decisions were leaked before they informed the President.

Also speaking, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State said the northern governors believe their support for power shift to the South is good for the unity of the nation, fairness and justice.

“We looked at the totality of the issues in our country and we believe APC with a President that has delivered democratic dividends across the breadth of the country and 22 Governors, has everything going for it.

“What is the political brinkmanship that we need to bring so that every component of Nigeria will feel important? It is to allow opportunity for other parts of the country. And this is a step that will bring more peace and resonate with every part of Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, Governor Nasiru El-Rufai of Kaduna State said out of the 14 APC governors in the north, only Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, who is also an aspirant, disagreed with their position.

