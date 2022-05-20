Presidential primaries: Group cautions APC against consensus

A group, No Alternative to Tinubu 2023 (NATT 2023), has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to adopt a method of primary that would be in the overall interest of the party in choosing its presidential candidate.

The group, in a statement by its national co-coordinator, Vincent G. Uba, said “personal sentiments and parochial interests should not be allowed to override the interest of the party.”

It added that by doing so, the party would remain strong and will be able to win the 2023 general elections.

The statement read in part, “We crave for rancour free primary elections, primary elections where every contestant will be given a sense of belonging on a level playing ground, when the spirit of sportsmanship would be on display, for candidates to accept the outcome of the exercise, which ultimately is the hallmark of democracy.

“In a big and complex political party such as the APC, the cynosure of all eyes, the leadership of the party should not make the mistake of adopting the consensus method to select a candidate that will compete in a general & national election that will not be decided by consensus arrangement. Our position is that the consensus method is as undemocratic as it is akin to imposition of candidates, which more often than not does not present popular candidates that can win elections freely and fairly.

“A consensus method also breeds crises because other contestants who feel short-changed and are aggrieved would want to fight back by whatever means. So, we in NATT 2023 advise that the APC should not go the way of consensus, even if Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who we support, would be the beneficiary of it.”

