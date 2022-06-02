Presidential primaries: Osinbajo’s supporters roll out accommodation, transport, medicare for APC delegates





Ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primaries holding on June 6 and 7, experts in various professions, under the umbrella of PYO Volunteers Support Network, have thrown their weight behind Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, wooing delegates to vote for him.

Speaking at a press briefing Thursday in Abuja, the Convener of Health Workers for Osinbajo (HWO), Dr Obinna Ebirim, said the network has perfected arrangements for the accommodation, transportation and medical care of the delegates expected to vote at the primary election.

He said: “PYO Volunteers Support Network is made up experts in various sectors: health, business, event management, for a collective viability and recognition of volunteering for Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. We have deployed probono services to provide health intervention, logistics, accommodation, among others in the 36 states of Nigeria and the FCT.

“We have decided to support the aspiration of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to become the president of Nigeria come 2023. We are inspired by his leadership skills. We have provided health services to over 50,000 Nigerians nationwide. We feel that we need to contribute to the emergence of Osinbajo as president of Nigeria.

“As we expect delegates to arrive Abuja for the APC Presidential Primary, we have set up mobile clinics, health posts to provide efficient services. Where required, we have ambulances to evacuate patients to nearest health clinic to receive advanced health management. We want to assure delegates coming into Abuja that members of the PYO Volunteer Network are ready to cater for their health and well being.

“We have event managers that will see to the transportation logistics of the delegates; right from when they arrive at the airport to their accommodation. We have ensured adequate accommodation and transportation logistics for a seamless stay when the delegates make it to Abuja. We are also calling on Nigerians interested in volunteerism to join us to ensure that Professor Yemi Osinbajo emerges the president of Nigeria. We see him as our mentor.”

On his part, leader of Akokites for Osinbajo, Adebayo Moyosore, advised delegates to vote massively for Osinbajo if the APC is serious about winning the 2023 general elections.

“All the aspirants for the presidency are qualified, but there are factors distinguishing the aspirants. This is where Professor Yemi Osinbajo stands shoulders above others. He has the qualities lacking in others. We are very proud of him in Lagos as Akokites. If the APC is to win the general election, the best person to support is Professor Yemi Osinbajo,” he said.

