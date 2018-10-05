Presidential primary: Atiku defeats Tambuwal, Kwankwaso, others in PDP online poll

Former Vice President and one of the leading aspirants for the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has been adjudged the best candidate to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

In an online Twitter poll conducted by @PDP_RIVERS, Atiku Abubakar trounced Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal and former Kano state governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

At the end of voting yestyerday, Atiku polled 48 per cent of the total votes cast followed by Saraki with 37 per cent, Kwankwaso 11 per cent and Tambuwal 4 per cent.

A whopping 41,734 persons voted in the 6-day poll which commenced on 29th of September and ended in the afternoon of 4th of October.

Atiku’s share of the votes is 20,032 compared to Saraki’s 15,442, Kwankwaso’s 4,591and Tambuwal’s 1,669.

Voters were asked the question: “It is settled, that the @ OfficialPDPNig primaries will hold in Rivers State on 6th October 2018.

Who do you think should be the candidate to defeat Buhari of the failed APC in the 2019 presidential election?” The choices were Atiku, Saraki, Tambuwal and Kwankwaso.

The presidential primaries of the opposition PDP will hold in Port Harcourt, October 6 and 7.

A total of 12 aspirants are set to slug it out for the party’s ticket.

They are Atiku, Saraki, Kwankwaso, Tambuwal, Ahmed Makarfi, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Sule Lamido, Attahiru Bafarawa, Tanimu Turaki, Datti Baba-Ahmed, David Mark, and Jonah David Jang.

