Presidential primary: Don’t sell your votes, Timi Frank warns PDP delegates

Ahead of primary election for Presidential aspirants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) slated for Saturday May 28, 2022 in Abuja, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has admonished adhoc delegates billed to vote at the convention not to sell their votes to the highest bidder.

Frank in a statement in Abuja, Thursday, urged the adhoc delegates to put the progress and development of Nigeria above all parochial, selfish and mundane interests by voting for a candidate with track record of performance, providing solutions, good governance, experience, competence, impeccable character and a strong political will to deliver.

According to him, the clarion call has become necessary to make for the process of national rebirth and development beginning from 2023.

He insisted that the PDP adhoc delegates now have the sacred duty to reverse the dwindling fortunes of the country allegedly caused by a directionless All Progressives Congress (APC), where confusion, lack of internal democracy and imposition of candidates has become the principles and directive policies of the party.

He said: “We have observed with utmost disappointment that during the primary elections for House of Representatives, Senate and Governorship of the PDP, political office holders, especially outgoing governors, hijacked the processes by imposing their lackeys on the people.

“We have also seen how political office holders intimidated, harassed and used huge sums of apparently looted funds to bribe delegates to have their way.

“This action by the governors will definitely not lead to the kind of leadership Nigerians desire in the next dispensation beginning from the 2023 general elections.

“Therefore, we passionately and strongly urge adhoc delegates to the Special Convention of the PDP to pick the party’s presidential candidate on Saturday to shun all manner of bribery but be courageous to vote for a candidate that is competent to lead our dear country out of the woods.

“Our country is in dire straits due to insecurity and economic collapse and only a capable, experienced and knowledgeable aspirant in tune with modern political dynamics and socio-economic trends should be voted as the presidential flag-bearer of the party.

“Adhoc delegates must not because of one day’s enjoyment or gain, arising from huge monetary inducements, elect a questionable and incompetent character who will eventually ruin their very future and that of the entire country.

“Good enough, Nigerians know the names and addresses of these adhoc delegates and they will surely mark them out after the convention either as those who voted to salvage the country at a time of immense chaos and anarchy in the land, or those who voted for their pockets and threw the country back into the abyss of hopelessness, joblessness, insecurity, hunger, despair, disease and unbearable societal decay.”

He urged Nigerians to mark delegates to the PDP convention and hold them responsible should they choose a presidential candidate that would worsen an already terrible and unbearable life situation or one with whom the country can breathe a sigh of relief after eventual emergence as President.

