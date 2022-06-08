Presidential primary: Folarin congratulates Tinubu, says APC’ll win 2023 presidential election 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin, Wednesday congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the APC presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Senator Folarin in a congratulatory message he personally signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan predicted that Asiwaju Tinubu will win the 2023 Presidential election in Nigeria.

The APC governorship candidate in Oyo state lauded the “doggedness, sacrifices, maturity and sense of patriotism demonstrated by the co-contestants” of Asiwaju Tinubu in the APC presidential primary election.

“The majority of APC national delegates backed by majority of presidential aspirants have spoken with their votes that Asiwaju Tinubu has the capacity to defeat PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in 2023 general elections and create a developed and prosperous Nigeria in the mold of his achievements in the past in Lagos state, when he assumes the reins from May 29th, 2023″, he said.

Senator Folarin added, “I urge Asiwaju Tinubu to extend hands of fellowship to his co-contestants and their foot soldiers with a view to closing ranks and working for the victory of the party in the 2023 general elections.”

