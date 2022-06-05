Presidential primary: Why APC delegates should pick Osinbajo – Group

A political group, Osinbajo Support Movement (OSM), has called on the delegates to elect the incumbent Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the preferred presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) at the party’s National convention scheduled between June 6 and 7, 2022.

A press statement signed by Liberty Olawale Badmus on behalf of OSM said based on achievements and experiences, Prof. Osinbajo is the best to lead Nigeria as from 2023.

The statement partly reads, “As you all are aware, tomorrow, the 6th day of June 2022 is the National Convention of our great party, The All Progressives Congress (APC ) to elect the Presidential flag bearer, who will be the arrow head of our drive towards winning the 2023 general election, and symbolising the face of hope for all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, ethnicity religious, political and socio-cultural affiliation.

“This press conference is pertinent and of utmost importance at this crucial time when delegates are about to vote at our party primary, an exercise that will play a very significant role in determining the graphic curve and trajectory of our movement as a nation going in the right direction.

“In the search for the best candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the forthcoming general elections, the President met with APC governors recently and appealed to them to have a united and coordinated front towards a successful convention and one that will meet the expectations of the people.

“It is important to first and foremost understand the historical background of where we are coming from and where we project to be in the nearest future, which is to build a country of our dream and pride where we all see ourselves from a nationalistic prism driven by patriotism, unity, love and peaceful coexistence and equity for all.

“A country where tribe, ethnicity and other parochial narratives do not determine the template of our existence as Nigerians.

This re – configuration and realignment of the dynamics of our nationhood starts with our esteemed delegates and all of us whose belief in the country has remained unshaken.

“On this note therefore, we strongly believe that a man of character, vision, integrity and competence like H.E. Professor Yemi Osinbajo is our best foot forward to be the flag bearer of our great party and subsequently become the president of our great country, Nigeria.

“This position is based on his track records, intellectual capacity, humility, charisma, leadership qualities, pan Nigerianism and overwhelming acceptability all over the country, we would have done justice to our aspiration and hopes by putting him forward. He stands solid as the Osinbajo of our time and prophetically as our “incoming president”.

“In addition, it is worthy of note and mention that the experience the Vice President had garnered for over seven years as second-in-command, stands him out and on a good stead among the array of the presidential aspirants of our great party.

“Over the years, he has demonstrated responsible loyalty to his office and the country, he has shown high level of empathy and integrity which have endured him to all Nigerians across party lines both in the public and private sectors.

“We appeal and solicit the maximum support of all the delegates to shun monetary inducements from money bags and be inspired by the hope that lies ahead of us as a people to elect a leader in the person of our principal, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON.

“Furthermore, we appeal to all delegates to overwhelmingly cast their votes for a man that has been tested and trusted. A man that has the capability to solidify the fortunes of this country and keep the trajectory in a positive upward movement, A professor of Law with global recognition and influence, an astute manager of men and materials. a huge believer in the youths and future of our country, a man blessed with the qualities and temperament of a true leader,

We have a jewel in our hands, it behoves us to look in the direction of the most qualified and prepared for the task ahead.

“In conclusion, we enjoin all our supporters to come out en mass and mobilise delegates to vote for Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, GCON as the candidate of our great party APC come Monday 6th June 2022.”

