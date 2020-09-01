Presidential race: Nigeria’s Army general declares interest to lead OMSA

Ahead of the election of Organization of Military Sports in Africa (OMSA), a Presidential aspirant, Nigeria’s Brigadier General Maikano Abdullahi, has declared that his vast experience amidst numerous qualifications have stood him out going into the contest.

Brigadier General Abdullahi who spoke in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital on Tuesday during his formal presentation as an aspirant for the post of President of OSMA and the Vice President of International Military Sports Council (CISM) assured of his readiness to encourage and promote enhanced sporting participation for Nigeria and other African countries.

Brigadier General Abdullahi who is the pioneer Secretary General of OSMA said, “Let me state here that my vast experience in sports, fitness and training coupled with my participation in both national and international Military and Civil Sporting activities enhanced my nomination for this post.

“I am a fellow member of National Association of Physical and Health Education Recreation Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD). I have won several National and International Awards in Cameroon, CISM Headquarters Belgium, Burkina Faso, Niger and Republic of Guinea to mention but few.

“As a Senior Officer in Defence Headquarters Abuja and Deputy Director Sports, if given the mandate, I will project the good image of Nigeria better in both CISM and OSMA; promote Military Sports in Nigeria and Africa. I will also ensure that our continent is adequately represented in all CISM sporting events and World General Assemblies (WGA) and it will also give me the opportunity to promote sports and encourage good sporting relations among the 51 African Countries.

“I read sports from NCE to post- graduate levels. I have awards in Guinea, Morocco, Kenya and awards from other countries. So all these are part of the qualification that stands me out.

“Ahead of the election, I’m working hard with support from the Chief of Defence Staff to emerge at the end.”

Brigadier General Abdullahi will be facing contest against other Generals from Algeria, Kenya and Guinea-Conakry



The election meant to be virtual is slated for October 7, 2020.

On numerous giant strides within the country’s Military in recent times, the Nigerian OSMA aspirant also eulogised the Chief of Defence Staff for his numerous achievements in sports, adding, “I would like on behalf of the Director of Sports Defence Headquarters to sincerely thank and show the highest appreciation to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Gabriel Olonisakin, for the wonderful achievements in Sports and physical training from 2015 – date.

“The CDS ensured creation of Barracks Male and Female Youth Sports Championship that includes Basketball, Badminton, Handball, Football, Chess and Rugby annually. This is just in CDS love for the barracks teaming youth just to engage them in meaningful sporting activities with a view to hunting talent and keeping them meaningfully busy.

“The CDS ensured participation of Nigerian Armed Forces teams in international sporting activities such as, World Military Games in Wuhan China in 2019, World Military Skills Competition in South Africa 2018 and 2019, African Basketball Championship in Congo Brazzaville in 2017, West African Boxing Competition in Guinea Conakry 2018.

“The CDS sponsors armed forces and security agencies half marathon championship from 2017 – date just to mention but few.”