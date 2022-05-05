Presidential ticket: Impose Jonathan lose 2023, APC North-South Coalition warns

Ahead of the primary election for the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a group under the aegis of APC North-South Patriotic Coalition (ANSPAC) has taken its protest to the national secretariat of the party, warning the party stands losing in 2023 if it imposed former President Goodluck Jonathan as its presidential candidate.

The protest which temporarily affected vehicular movement in and around the Buhari House APC national secretariat had several of the protesters carrying anti-Jonathan placards.

Jonathan’s speculated bid

There have been media reports that former President Jonathan was perfecting plans to join the ruling party and vie for its presidential ticket.

This speculation gained further momentum when the former president told some youth who had come to urge him into the presidential race, that Nigerians would watch out for his next line of action in this regard.

“I cannot declare because some processes are still ongoing. Yes, you are calling on me to come and declare for the next election. I cannot tell you I’m declaring. The political process is ongoing; just watch out. The key role you must play is that Nigeria must get somebody that will carry young people along,” Jonathan had said while receiving Youth Compatriots of Nigeria April 22, 2022.

He was reacting to the remarks by spokesman of the group, Mayor Samuel, who had said: “We were deceived and brainwashed by those who claimed they could do it in 2015.

“Now, we know better, under Jonathan, the minimum wage could buy one or two bags of rice. What do we have today? We are begging President Jonathan to forgive us; we have realised our mistakes; we want him back to complete what he started.”

The protest

But reading a letter addressed to the APC national chairman to newsmen during the protest Thursday in Abuja, spokesman of the group, Alhaji Toyin Rahim, said the rumour had been around for some time that former President Jonathan of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was being wooed by some power players within the APC to join the party and fly its presidential ticket for the 2023 election.

Rahim said the Jonathan project cannot fly because it cannot help party, warning against “falling victim of ill-advised and action that can push the party out of power.

“One of the most telling negative implications of such an action is that the APC does not have anyone of electoral value who can win election for us except we smuggle in a former president we defeated seven years ago for his glaring incompetence as president.

“In APC today there are presidential aspirants with credible pedigrees and humongous electoral value and CBPaCity. It is not only unnecessary to smuggle Jonathan into our great party, it is also self-indicting and meaning that our party’s performance in office has been worse than an administration that Nigerians thoroughly rejected and voted APC in 2015.

“It will also be an indictment against His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari by making Nigerians believe that we lied to them when we said Jonathan performed woefully and that our dear President Muhammadu Buhari would do better. Are we now saying we lied to Nigerians and that we have now discovered that Jonathan was much better and that he should return to continue his good works that nobody can see?”

While demanding a categorical statement from the Adamu-led NWC, the group said: “Those who are masterminding this project do not have the interest of the party at heart and certainly do not love Nigeria.

“What sense is in anyone bringing back someone we announced to the whole world that he was a failure and rejected by the overwhelming numbers of Nigerians and then we go back to start romancing him and make him our presidential flag bearer? That’s self-inflicted disaster.

“We demand immediate categorical statement from the party’s leadership that such project to import and impose former president Goodluck Jonathan as APC’s presidential candidate is not being contemplated. This demand represents overwhelming majority of opinions in the party across board nationwide.”

Osinbajo, Amaechi, others pick forms

Meanwhile, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Osinbajo, Minister of Transportation Rotimi Ameachi, former Senate President Ken Nnamani and former running mate to Muhammadu Buhari in the 2011 general elections, Pastor Tunde Bakare, have picked N100 million nomination forms to contest the APC presidential ticket. The four aspirants have now joined the swelling list of those contesting APC presidential ticket.

Aside Bakare and Senator Nnamani who both appeared physically Thursday in Abuja at the International Conference Centre (ICC) venue to obtain the nomination forms, Osinbajo Ameachi were represented.

Others who have purchased the nomination forms include; Former Lagos state Governor Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Minister of state for Education Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, Minister of Niger Delta Godswill Akpabio, Kogi state Governor Yahaya Bello, Ebonyi state Governor Dave Umahi and Jigawa state Governor Abubakar Badaru.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after picking his nomination forms, Pastor Bakare promised to rebuild Nigeria on a four pillar- agenda of peace, prosperity, progress and possibilities.

“I trust God helping us with men of good will, East, West, North and South from the country across party lines, male and female who will rise up and rebuild our nation in such a way that the devastation we are experiencing we would see it again no more.

“Our program is very simple: Peace, prosperity, progress and possibilities. Upon those four pillars Nigeria will be rebuilt and the hope of many citizens will be rekindled. We are all going to join hands to make it happen. No other nation will fix our nation, it will take Nigerians from all works of life, within and without and those in the diaspora to join hands together to build our nation.”

When asked whether he was comfortable having many aspirants amidst power shifting agitations, Bakare said: “God rules in the affairs of men and He gives it to whoever He wills. A Southerner is a Nigerian, a Northerner is a Nigerian. We trust God that the best, the fittest and the most competent will emerge and the one who truly loves our people, especially the poor, will rise to fix our nation.

“Many people run in a race but only one person will wear the crown. There is only one seat, whoever wins the rest of us must rise to support him to rebuild Nigeria, East, West, North or South, Nigeria is our country.”

Meanwhile, the immediate past governor of Ogun stat and lawmaker representing Ogun Central District, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has officially declared his intention to contest the APC presidential ticket.

Amosun declares

Amosun said if given the opportunity, his administration would prioritise human security as a fundamental principle to national security and economic development.

He said by addressing security and economic development, Nigeria would be better positioned to confront the root cause of the rampant killings, kidnapping and violence nationwide.

The ceremony which held at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, followed series of declarations by other presidential aspirants including former Akwa Ibom state Governor Godswill Akpabio, former Edo state Governor Adams Oshiomhole and Ekiti state Governor Kayode Fayemi who was present at the event.

While commending the Buhari administration for its achievements in the last seven years, Amosun said he’s in the race to “consolidate on the ongoing processes by broadening and deepening, and where necessary, rebuilding the all-encompassing, coherent and comprehensive security structure to confront the numerous security challenges facing the country.”

He said: “Today, I am formally announcing my candidacy for the Presidential ticket of our great party, the All Progressives Congress and the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I do so conscious of the immensity of the tasks that lie ahead in our country and the magnitude of the sacrifices that anybody who wishes to lead our country into the next phase must make.

“This is to honour a historic call and duty to lead the next phase of our collective journey to national glory. It is a duty to re-energise our faith in the future of this country even in the face of the threats to our national sovereignty by insurgents and terrorists; a duty to renew hope in our collective destiny even in the light of some doubts expressed and mobilised in some quaters about our shared fate.”

On his preparedness to run, the lawmaker said his wide-ranging experiences in both private and public life, in the legislative and executive branches and at every level of government, had imbued him with the requisite insights, political vision, and understanding of the nature of Nigeria’s diversity and economic management capacity.

He also boasted of an extensive network of relationships adequate to provide a leadership that would galvanise the country to achieve her manifest destiny as the leading black nation.

Unveiling his six-point agenda for the country, Amosun said national security and economic development would take precedence in his effort to build a new Nigeria.

He said: “I will prioritise human security as the fundamental principle and ultimate goal of national security. Putting human security at the forefront and approaching human security as the directive principle of state policy would imply that the two dominant goals of my leadership would be national security and economic development.

“By linking security and economic development, the country will be able to confront the underlying causes of the multiple threats to our national security.”

16 pick APC forms

Meanwhile, as at close of work Thursday evening, about 16 persons have purchased nomination forms to contest the APC presidential ticket.

Also, Blueprint gathered that about 95 persons across the states obtained nomination forms to contest the party’s governorship tickets nationwide.

According to the statistics obtained exclusively, 241 persons have paid for Senate nomination forms, 821 others paid for the House of Representatives tickets while State House of Assembly number of aspirants now at 1505 persons nationwide.

Those that have bought the N100 million forms for the presidential ticket include; Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Yahaya Bello, Governor Dave Umahi, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Hon. Chukwuemeka Nwajuiba, Barrister Uju Kennedy, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, Nicholas Bello, Governor John Kayode Fayemi, Rotimi Amaechi, Senator Ken Nnanami, Sen. Chris Ngige and governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar.

The party, has however, extended the Sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the 2023 General Elections to Tuesday, May 10, 2022.

In a revised timetable issued by the APC National Organising Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for Wednesday, 11th May, 2022.

Also, Congresses to elect Local Government Area (LGA), State and National Delegates now hold from Thursday, 12th May to Saturday, 14th May, 2022.

