Presidential ticket: Tinubu, 12 APC governors meet behind closed-door

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has just finished a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

A source confirmed that 12 governors of APC including the 10 that met Vice President on Sunday night at Aso Rock official residence are attending the meeting.

Our correspondent gathered that Kwara state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq returned from London early this morning to join his colleagues to meet Tinubu.

Tinubu used the opportunity to brief the APC governors and share his vision for the country with them before formal declaration having met other party stakeholders and leaders of thoughts across the country.

The meeting held at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja.