Presidential Villa inaugurates Fire Alert Centre

The permanent secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, and the controller-general of the Federal Fire Service (FFS), Liman Alhaji Ibrahim, have inaugurated the State House Fire Alert Centre.

Inaugurating the Centre in Abuja, Umar said it would safeguard national assets and ensure rapid response to emergencies within the precincts of the Presidential Villa and beyond.

The ICT-based Fire Alert System centre has already been installed in 13 States of the Federation and the platform in the Presidential Villa is the latest addition.

He said: ‘‘We have just commissioned this Fire Incident Reporting System which is not only going to take care of the precincts of the Presidential Villa, but the Three Arms Zone in Abuja and beyond. What this does immediately is to give everybody around this area (Three Arms Zone) the opportunity to use any electronic device to report a fire incident to safeguard lives, property and national assets.”

In his remarks, the FFS boss said the platform was designed by the Service to ensure rapid response to emergencies as first responders.

According to him, the communication gadget has provision for an application that can be installed on Android phones by subscribers, with which they can initiate emergency calls to the Fire Service.

“The Application enables a video transmission from the point of call so that the Fire Alert System Centre can view real live location from where the call is initiated,” he said.

He thanked the president for all the support to the Fire Service’ to enable it to deliver its mandate of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.