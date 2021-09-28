Presidents, Vps set to emerge as 23 Sports Federations stage elections

September 28, 2021 Editorial IV Sports 0




Minister Dare addressing the athletes at the stadium

All is now set for the final phase of  Elections into the boards of 23 Sporting  Federations at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium,  Abuja on Thursday.

According  to the Chairman of the electoral committee  Peter Nelson, ” The committee is conducting elections  into the 23 federations that were yet to  have  their own  constitutions  approved by  their international bodies. These Federations’ elections will be conducted using the 2021 Electoral Guidelines approved by the Ministry.

Ten  Federations with constitutions  will use this to conduct their own elections”.

 Nelson affirmed that ” Elections were  successfully conducted at the zonal level and other relevant bodies such as  NAWIS, NAPHER, Athletes Representatives, Military  and Para Military in a free and fair manner”.

Thurday’s election will result  to the  election of  Presidents and Vice presidents of the various National Sports Federations.

Election  timetable made available by the committee indicates that documentation of delegates starts at 9:30 AM, while the actual voting commences  at 11:30am.

The election result will be declared immediately, while the Minister  Mr Sunday Dare  will inaugurate  the boards  immediately.

You searched: , ,