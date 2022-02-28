Pressure mounts on NASS members to vote in favour of Mayoral, other for FCT



As the National Assembly begins voting on the Constitution Amendment on Tuesday, pressure are being mounted on the members of the 9th National Assembly to write their names in gold by voting yes for the right of the Original Inhabitants of Abuja (OIA).

The National Assembly is expected to start voting for the clause-by-clause amendment of some sections of the 1999 Constitution on Tuesday.

But speaking at a news conference organised in partnership with the Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), Monday in Abuja, representative of the Original Inhabitants of Abuja, Chief Lazarus Nyaholo, appealed to all Senators, members of the federal and state Assemblies to uphold the citizenship of original inhabitants of FCT “being Nigerians like every citizen of Nigeria by voting (YES) for the amendment of these sections of the Constitution to give the original inhabitants of FCT a sense of belonging as the first citizens of Nigeria that have sacrificed their identity, homes, economy, social and political status by giving up their land and providing a peaceful atmosphere for the unity of this country.

“Section 297 to 307 to be replaced by Establishment of a Mayoralty for FCT with an elected Mayor and Mayoral Assembly which will now replace the President by designating FCT Minister as the Governor of FCT and National Assembly as the FCT Legislators respectively as against the status of executive and legislative functions respectively vested on the President and the National Assembly.

“Section 147(1) that deals with appointment into Federal Executive Council (i.e., Ministers) The clause that provides for appointment of “Ministers at least one each from the 36 states of the Federation” is to be amended to add “and the FCT”. By this, the people of FCT will have a representation in the Federal Executive Council.”

While making the appeal, Chief Nyaholo disabused the minds of people of some misconceptions, saying “we are not asking for an original inhabitant of FCT to be appointed the Minister of FCT, no, but a member of the Federal Executive Council who can also be posted to any Ministry to serve. If the Mayoral Council is established, the office of the FCT Minister will automatically seize to exist.

“In the light of the foregoing, we wish to use this platform to appeal to all the Distinguish Senators, Honourable Members of the Federal and State Assemblies to uphold the citizenship of original inhabitants of FCT being Nigerians like every citizen of Nigeria by voting (YES) for the amendment of these sections of the Constitution to give the original inhabitants of FCT a sense of belonging as the first citizens of Nigeria that have sacrificed their identity, homes, economy, social and political status by giving up their land and providing a peaceful atmosphere for the unity of this country.

“History will surely not forget the 9th Assembly for upholding their oath of office to uphold the Constitution and do good to all manner of people including justice for the original inhabitants of FCT.”

When asked to speak on what other Abuja residents who are not indigene stand to benefit from the agitation, Nyaholo said the demand will not only benefit only the inhabitants but every Nigerians residing in the FCT.

He added that apart from the Senator and two House of Representatives members labouring for the constitutional amendments in favour of FCT, all the political parties many other Nigerians were sympathetic to the cause.

Also speaking, the Executive Director of the CTA, Faith Nwadishi, said the demand are justifiable.

She said: “The demand is to treat the FCT as one of the states of the federation, it is done all over the world and all the residents of FCT will also benefit from this development, so all we are asking the NASS members to do is to vote Yes for the right of theOriginal Inhabitants of Abuja.”