Prestige commences N6.82bn rights issue

Prestige Assurance Plc, one of the oldest insurance companies in Nigeria has called on investors to take advantage of its ongoing N6.82 billion Rights Issue to invest in the company even as it encouraged existing shareholders of the company to increase their right in the company by taking more shares.

The Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, Dr. Adedoyin Salami, made the call at the company’s Investors Forum in Lagos recently.

He said the rights issue was in compliance with a new recapitalization and increased minimum capital requirement for all insurance companies in Nigeria across the various categories as mandated by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) via its circular of May 2019.

The Circular mandated that General Insurance Business should have a minimum paid up capital of N10 billion by September 30, 2021.

The Chairman said “in line with the above, Prestige Assurance Plc, having a current admissible issued and paid up capital of about N3.8 billion (as defined by NAICOM), embarked on a recapitalization exercise to raise N6.8 billion via Rights Issue to meet up with the new industry requirement.

“The recapitalization directive of NAICOM ties with the strategic plans of our Company to continue on its growth trend which it has maintained over the recent past. Our Gross Premium Written (GPW) grew by 152% between 2015 and 2019, which has culminated in growth in the Premium Income and Net Income earned by the Company.

In his Introductory Remarks, the Managing Director of the firm, Mr. Sarbeswar Sahoo, said Prestige Assurance Plc has continued to improve in all its business operations.

He said in the 2019 financial year, the company recorded a growth of 27.88% in its Gross Premium Written; a 13.56% growth in Net Underwriting Profit and a 1.9% growth in Net Profit from N0.423 billion in 2018 to N0.431 billion in 2019.