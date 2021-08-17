Price hike: Bakers want FG to intervene, threaten strike if…

Bakers in Lagos state have again called on the federal government to intervene over what they described as unnecessary and unjustifiable increase in the price of baking materials.

Speaking under the aegis of association of master bakers and caterers of Nigeria, Kosofe and Surulere branches, their leaders Akintola Taiwo and Comrade Ibitoye Oladapo on different occasions appealed to the federal government to intervene on the increment of baking materials.

They said the situation has however deteriorated and the price of baking materials has not reduced.

According to Mr Taiwo and Comrade Oladapo, a bag of flour rose from N13000 to N19000.

They said a bag of sugar also rose from N14000 to N22000, a carton of butter from N10000 to N14000, Milk from N52000 to N70000, 100kg nylon which use to be N180000 is now N255000.

They also said the prices of salt, yeast and vegetable oil also increased drastically.

According to them, the association on its part refused to increase the prices of any of its products because of the negative impact on the economy.

They said the association would have no other choice than to increase the price of bread anytime from now as the prices of baking materials have refused to go down, saying, “This is because many of the association’s members are no longer making profit and are in huge debt, as a result of the continuous increase of baking materials.

“The association had also on several occasions met with millers to discuss and find solutions to the continuous increase in the price of flour, but the millers on their part have been unbending in finding lasting solutions to this problem.

“Millers continue to shift the blame of continuous increment in foreign exchange on the incessant increment in the price of flour.

“The association is of the opinion that Millers are comfortable with continuous increment, adding that this is the reason they are not finding a solution to the problem.”

The association has now solicited for an immediate intervention by the government to solve all the problems facing it.