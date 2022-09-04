Priest dies while returning from colleague’s burial in Ebonyi  

The Abakaliki Diocese of the Catholic Church in Ebonyi state has been thrown into mourning following the death of the priest of St Patrick’s Parish, Ezza Ofu, Rev. Fr. Raymond Eselu, who died in his car while returning from the burial ceremony of a fellow priest.

The Diocesan Chancellor of the Abakaliki Diocese, Fr. Matthew Uzoma Opoke, in a statement Sunday said, Eselu was “confirmed dead at the Alex Ekweme Federal Teaching Hospital, after an auto crash which occurred in front of St.Theresa’s Cathedral, Abakaliki.

“Fr. Raymond Eselu, 47, had attended the burial ceremony of the Parish Priest of St. Paul’s Parish Amudo, Ezza LGA, Fr. Christopher Agwu, who died on August 4, after battling a terminal illness.

“It was gathered that Eselu left the event and was driving to see his doctor when he passed on, leaving the car to roll and stop abruptly. Agwu and Eselu were ordained on July 6, 1996, and July 7, 2007, respectively.

“His Lordship, Most Rev. Peter Nworie Chukwu, described Eselu, as a brilliant, jovial, dedicated and workaholic priest, who took delight in celebrating the mass.

“He will be buried on September 6 after a requiem mass,” the statement said. (Ripples Nigeria)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

