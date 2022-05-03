Priest to staff: Shun sentiment, work for progress of St. Monica’s College

The staff of Saint Monica’s College Kabba, Kogi state, have been charged to shun all forms of sentiments and work together as indivisible entity for the progress and development of the college.



The College Chaplain, Rev. Father Donatus Ogunleye, who gave the charge during the inauguration of Mrs Dupe Dada Dare as the newly appointed principal of the college in Kabba, said the foundation of the college was laid over 60 years ago, stressing that it behoves on all the staff to work together as one for the progress of the college.



“The college is so strategic, not by location but by the history of humanity because it has produced eminent personalities, who have distinguished themselves in their various chosen careers.



“If this college has 900 students now, in the next 10 or 15 years, the college will have to its credit 900 mothers and whatever we taught them here in the college is what they will unleash to the society tomorrow.



“Therefore, if we train them well in the college, parents and the society will benefit and if otherwise, the consequence will also be on us. So the duty to train and mould the students is the responsibility of the teachers and we should be up and doing at all times,” he said.



The priest noted due process was strictly followed in the appointment of the new principal and urged the staff to support and respect the principal in the interest of development of the college.



“Whoever wants the favour of God Almighty should stop spreading of misinformation in the college, the process of appointing a new principal has ended and it is time we all work together to move the college forward,” he said.

