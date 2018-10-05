Primaries: A’Ibom Speaker defeats incumbent Rep

The Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, has defeated the former Speaker of the Assembly and current House of Representatives member, Mr.

Sam Ikon to clinch the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for the Etinan Federal Constituency.

According to the Returning Officer and State Chairman of the party, Paul Ekpo, the Speaker secured 323 votes to defeat the incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Ikon, who could only pulled 31 votes.

Onofiok, a former student union leader, had succeeded Ikon as Speaker in 2015 and may as well replace him in the next dispensation.

Reacting to the victory, the Speaker, dedicated his victory to the people of the federal constituency and pledged to work with his fellow contenders to better the lot of the people.

He advised members of the PDP to close ranks and work for the success of the party during the forthcoming 2019 general elections.

Similarly, immediate past Commissioner for Information, Aniekan Umanah, won the PDP’s ticket with 251 votes against the member representing Abak state constituency, Friday Iwok, who polled 58 votes for the Abak Federal Constituency.

Also, a former Akwa Ibom House of Assembly member, Nsikak Ekong won the Ikot Ekpene federal Constituency with 375 votes, Mike Enyong, member representing Uyo federal constituency, won his party’s ticket with a total of 383 votes as against 83 secured by his closest rival, Godwin Harrison.

A contrasting situation, however, played out in Itu and Ibiono Ibom federal constituency as the incumbent, Mr Henry Archibong won the nomination with 162 votes against his closest rival and member representing Ibiono Ibom State constituency, Mr Ime Okon with a total no of 83 votes.

Two businessmen, Mr Unyime Idem and Emmanuel Ukpongudo, got tickets for Ukanafun and Ikono federal constituencies respectively.

The result as announced showed that Idem polled 160 votes and Ukpongudo polled 130 votes, defeating serving legislators to emerge winners with 160 and 130 votes respectively

