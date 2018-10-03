Primaries: APC produces two guber candidates in Cross River

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani and the Senator representing Cross River Central Senatorial District, Senator John Owan Enoh, were both elected the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidates by two factional groups in the state. In the two congresses, it was observed that Usani was elected on Monday while Enoh was elected yesterday. Whereas Pastor Usani polled 47, 313 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator John Owan Enoh, who had 1, 486 votes, while Senator Enoh polled 82, 272 votes to defeat his closest rival High Chief Edem Duke, who scored 7, 367 votes. The results were announced at various venues with Usani’s result announced at APC factional secretariat, No 117 Ndidem Iso Road in Calabar on Monday while Enoh had his own announced at Ikot Ansa Town Hall, in Calabar. The Chairman of APC gubernatorial primaries elections committee, Ali Mohammed Magaji, said, “The result, therefore, goes as follows: Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, 1778 votes, John Ogbang Odey, 3, 892 votes, Prof Nyong Eyo 5, 786 Votes, High Chief Edem Duke, 7, 367 votes, Senator John Owan Enoh, 82, 272 votes. “By the powers conveyed on me by the National Working Committee of our party, APC, I, Ali Mohammed Magaji, in my capacity as the chairman of the Gubernatorial Primary Elections in Cross River State today, having compiled the wards and local government areas results, announce that Senator John Owan Enoh is declared winner of this election. “I, therefore, return Senator John Owan Enoh as the winner and candidate of our party, APC, in the next governorship elections. This is just the new beginning, we have finished our internal battles, now it is time to sit and prepare for the elections against the other parties. “I like to call on all of us, both candidates and supporters of our party to please see ourselves as a family and support the winner so that we can get our acts together and God willing, we will come back and swear him in as the next governor of Cross River State

