Primaries: Deal with me, I’m the real Ebonyi PDP chair, Okorie tells INEC, contenders, supervisors

The chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi state chapter, Mr Tochukwu Okorie, Sunday, warned party members who are contesting for different positions for 2023 general election to be mindful of who they are dealing with as the chairman of the party.

Okorie in a statement he signed and made available to Blueprint, noted that he is the rightful chairman of the party.

He then advised officials of the Independent National Electorial Commission(INEC), supervisors from the National Working Committee of the party for the primaries and members contesting for the various position to deal directly with him.

The statement reads in part, “This is to once again draw the attention of the public and Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ebonyi State in particular, that I, Okorafor Tochukwu Okorie, am the Chairman of PDP in Ebonyi state elected and recognized by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our Party. Anyone else parading himself and or carrying on as Chairman Ebonyi State PDP is an impersonator.

“You may recall that I had appealed against the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja declaring Barr. Silas Joseph Onu as Chairman and also filed a motion for a stay of execution of the said judgment. You may also recall that the Court of Appeal in a unanimous decision upheld my motion for stay and ordered a return to status quo ante Bellum effectively restoring me to my position as Chairman of the PDP Ebonyi State chapter. That judgment has not been appealed against and the consequential Order has not been vacated as only the Supreme Court has the powers to do so.

“In line with the caveat I put out earlier therefore, it has become imperative for those contesting elections under our great party in Ebonyi State, and for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials who are appointed to supervise the primary elections of our party, to note that whoever is transacting with anyone other than Mr. Okorafor Tochukwu Okorie as the Chairman of PDP Ebonyi State chapter is doing so illegally and in utter disregard to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, a court of competent jurisdiction. No product of such transaction will stand concerning the PDP primary elections or indeed any other party activity in Ebonyi State PDP.

“I call on the general public and our party members to disregard any meeting convened by Barr. Silas Onu purporting to be a meeting of the PDP Ebonyi State or any organ thereof.

“The Panel/committee for the PDP primary elections in Ebonyi and INEC supervising officials should take note and act wisely to avoid disenfranchising the entire party in the 2023 general elections.

I wish our aspirants success in the primary elections.”

