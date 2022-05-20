Primaries: EPA sues for peaceful elections in Kogi central

Ahead of forthcoming primary elections of political parties in the country, the Ebira People’s Association (EPA) has charged sons and daughters of the association to work assiduously to sustain the prevailing atmosphere of peace in the central senatorial district of Kogi state.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of stakeholders’ meeting organised by the association in the central senatorial district.

It was signed by the president-general of the association, Dr. Godwin Oyibo, and national publicity secretary, Comrade Ohida Abdulmaliq.

According to the Communiqué, Governor Yahaya Bello has committed a lot of energy and funds in ensuring that “there is absolute peace and unity in the state, especially the central senatorial district known in the past as violence-prone zone.”

The Communiqué also called on key stakeholders in Ebira nation to begin necessary preparations ahead of the population census, describing the exercise as “an important civic exercise with some damning socio-political and economic consequences, if taken with levity.”

