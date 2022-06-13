Primaries: Group condemns monetisation of politics



A coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has condemned the monetisation of politics and compromise of parties’ delegates in the just concluded primaries of political parties.

Addressing a press conference in Kano, Monday, spokesman of the Coalition, Malam Abdul-aziz Sulieman, stated that the operational system by which a negligible few enjoys the sole prerogative for imposing candidates on the larger majority would not endure and must be rejected.

According to him, it is most expedient for the coalition to demand for an enquiry into the extent to which adherence or otherwise to the electoral guidelines contributed to the monetisation of the electoral contest in the various parties and its implications for future electoral integrity.

He added that it was also appropriate to demand through investigation wether election funding in recent primary election by parties followed the prescribed protocols as indicated in the electoral act.

He said, “we are poised to demand for the establishment of critical institutional framework that would drive adherence to constitutionally prescribed provisions on electoral funding in order to achieve a lasting consolidation of democracy in the country.

“Money politics is at the heart of the crisis of democracy and governance in Nigeria. Unless it is mitigated, all efforts at bringing about good governance would prove abortive”.

“We demand to caution the north against voter apathy in the coming election and to strongly call on northerners to massively register for Permanent Voter Cards as the only sure way of ensuring leadership that will address all limitations.”

“We also want to remind northern voters to be vigilant with the direction of their voting by refusing to be pinned to political parties’ specifics and going for candidates with pronounced credibility, competence, capacity and with the antecedents of impliedly lyrics and expressly identifying with their problems around security, economy and education” he concluded.

