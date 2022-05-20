Primaries: Save Imo from extinction, CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere urges PDP leaders

The spokesperson of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) and leading House of Representatives aspirant, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has urged the party leadership to save Imo state chapter of the party from extinction.



Hailing the court decision, Ugochinyere urged the party leadership to take a categorical stand and obey the Court as well as the directives of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Imo PDP issue.



An Abuja High Court had reaffirmed its order barring the PDP from conducting fresh Ad Hoc delegates Congress or using any Ad Hoc list for its primaries.



The Court at the resumed hearing on Friday held that it would nullify any primary election conducted in Imo state if the party violated its valid and subsisting order and conducted any primary election with the already voided list or any other Ad Hoc list pending the determination of the Suit by the Court.



On its own part, INEC which is also a party to the Suit has stated that it would abide by the Court order and will not accord any recognition to any Ad Hoc Delegates list or the result of any primary election in the State conducted with any purported Ad Hoc delegates list.



The Commission has also in a letter to the National Chairman of the PDP stated that it would only recognize primary elections results conducted with only statutory delegates.



Reacting to the court decision, Ugochinyere cautioned the party leadership to drop all attempts to use the unlawful Ad Hoc delegates list to conduct primaries as doing otherwise may ultimately lead to the party being excluded from the ballot in the State.



It will be recalled that the FCT High Court had on 6th May, 2022 restrained both the PDP and INEC from recognizing the outcome of the 3-man Ad Hoc delegates election of the Party held on 30th April, 2022 or any other date an order the PDP failed to vacate in its application on the 17th May leaving the party with no other options but to conduct all its primaries in the state with the statutory delegates.

