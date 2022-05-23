Primaries: Speaker, Journalist pick Reps, Akoko-Edo tickets as Edo PDP elects candidates

Delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state, Sunday, elected candidates to fly the party’s flag at the 2023 State House of Assembly and Federal House of Representatives election.

The peaceful exercise was conducted under tight security at designated centers across the state.

The primary was supervised by a five-man committee of PDP.

Among those who got the party’s ticket was the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Marcus Onobun, who was elected as the candidate for Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency.

Similarly, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, was elected as candidate for Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency, while ace journalists, Bisi Akpaida, won the ticket for Akoko-Edo 1 House of Assembly seat.

Also, a two-term member of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Henry Okhuarobo, polled 31 votes ahead of other contestants to clinched a return ticket.

Responding, Mr. Henry Okhuarobo who secured a return ticket for the PDP Ikpoba-Okha State constituency seat and the Candidate of the party in Egor/Ikpoba Okha Federal Constituency, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen, commended the exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

