Primaries: Vote aspirants of your choice, Bello tells APC members

Kogi state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has charged supporters and members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state to vote for aspirants of their choice in the ongoing primary election of the party, saying that whoever wins will be the candidate of the party.

Governor Bello who stated this at the state secretariat of APC in Lokoja on Saturday evening during the declaration of result of the party’s direct presidential primaries held in the 21 local government areas of the state on Friday , stressed that the party does not have anointed candidates for the forthcoming elections.

He cautioned members of the party not to indulge in any act of violence against opposition parties, saying the state belongs to all the political parties.

