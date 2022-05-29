Primary: Obaseki congratulates Atiku, drums support 



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Sunday congratulated Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his victory at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election.

In a statement, the governor hailed other aspirants who submitted themselves to transparent democratic exercise that has set the PDP as a worthy example to all other political parties in the country.

According to him, “the keenly contested process of picking a flag bearer for our great party has again shown the PDP as a party that has enthroned a transparent internal democratic process which is what our nation now desperately needs for its much-desired rebirth.”

“The beauty of it all is that the party has put in clear display it’s maturity, strength and poise and this is now the time for all aspirants and other stakeholders in the party to pull together as we embark on this all-important mission to rescue Nigeria. Congratulations”.

