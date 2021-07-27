Principal Cup: CAF lauds Sports Minister’s initiative

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has showered a lot of praises on the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, over the rebirth of Principal Cup in Nigeria.

In a CAF Pan African Schools Football Championships meeting held at Benin Republic where the media aide, Mr. Kola Daniel, represented the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, the continent’s football body after listening to the minister’s Nigeria’s sustained principal cup competition.

The CAF Secretary, Mr. Veron, was full of praise of the rebirth of the Principal’s Cup in Nigeria.

He also spoke on the prospect of bringing Nigeria’s Principal Cup representatives to the Pan African Schools Football Championships.

The winner of Principal Cup in Nigeria will now be representing Nigeria in the continental school championship, initiated by the new CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

The essence of Pan African Schools Football Championships is to encourage youth football, to develop the game at the grassroots.

The meeting drew countries like Benin Republic, Ivory Coast, Togo, among others that shared their experiences about school games.

