Principal’s Cup: MOC unveils competition format

March 7, 2021



Organisers  of the recently  revived Principal’s  cup competition for Secondary Schools in the country, the Ministry  of Youth  and Sports Development have unveiled the format for the competition  which would run from the  states to the zones,  culminating in the finals billed for Abuja.

According  to the Chairman  of the Organizing  committee, Dr Ademola  Are, ” All is now set for the states, zonal and grand finale of the revived  National  Principal’s  Cup.The States finals would run from March 8th- 12th, with four teams per State, State champions will proceed to the zonal finals across the Six geopolitical zones from March 18th- 22nd , while the national  final takes place from April 1st- 4th in Abuja. 

“We are working round the clock to ensure a hitch free competition. The NSSF, ANCOPSS & YSFON, are  working with the MOC to  stage a seamless competition.”

According  to the President of the Nigerian School Sports Federation Mrs Olabisi Joseph, “The final fixtures would be unveiled on Monday  March 8th when all the states would have put in all  their entries. Twenty two events will be competed for in Athletics  with 44 athletes  expected per State in Football,  Athletics  and Table Tennis. Already, the NSSF state chapters have registered more than 132 schools  from 33 States  for the competition, and more are still coming . We want to achieve  success  in  this competition,  so the rules of eligibility  will be strictly adhered to.”

The Ceremonial flag -of  the  competition  took place on February 26  2021 at the Agege Stadium,  Lagos with Igbobi College, Lagos and Government College, Kaduna playing to a pulsating 1- 1 draw.

Three events – Football, Table Tennis and Athletics will be competed for.

