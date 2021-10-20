Prioritise members’ welfare, minister tells NULGE

Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory Administration( FCTA) Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu has charged the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) to always prioritise the welfare of their members as part of their struggles.

The minister spoke in Abuja during the 7th Quadrennial delegates Conference of NULGE FCT council.

Represented by her Special Assistant on Area Council Matters and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Saba, the minister said the FCTA would continue to accord the union all the necessary support that would enable them strive in the task before them.

Aliyu who commended the outgoing executives of the union for living up to members’ expectations, urged the incoming executives to emulate them in the discharge of their responsibilities.

In his remarks, the outgoing NULGE President, FCT chapter, Comrade Abubakar Alhassan Yakub said the delegate conference was in line with rule 7 of the NULGE Electoral Regulations hence all the elected executives remained validly nominated for their various elected positions.

Comrade Yakub applauded members of the union for their peaceful disposition during the election and urged the newly elected executives to always work for the interest of their members.

All those that contested for the various FCT NULGE position returned un-opposed during the quadrennial delegate conference held in Abuja Wednesday to pilot union’s affairs for the next four years.

In his acceptance speech, the newly elected State President of the union in FCT, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi, thanked members for giving them the opportunity to lead them for the period of four years and promised not to betray the confidence reposed in them.

He, however, assured that one of the major tasks before the newly elected executives is to see the actualisation of payment of outstanding salary arrears of staff of the Area Council.

The elected officers are Comrade David Jazhi Iyah- Deputy President, Comrade Hannatu Abdullahi – Chairperson , Comrade Bala Tukura – State Treasurer, Comrade Abubakar Forgbe, Treasurer l, Comrade Musa Gideo – Treasurer ll.

Others are Comrade Alherin Sale – Welfare , Comrade Salihu Mohammad – Auditor ,Comrade Iswa Asher – Auditor ll, Comrade Goje Daniel – Publicity Secretary, and Comrade Adamu Yahaya – Young worker.