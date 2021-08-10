Prioritise safety, security of the Nigeria’s cyberspace, Pantami tells professionals

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isah Ali Pantami, on Tuesday tasked Information Technology professionals to prioritise the safety and security of the country’s cyberspace.

Dr. Pantami who made the call during his address in Uyo, titled- The Imperatives of Cybersecurity for a Digital Economy said priority and preference should be given to cybersecurity as the capacity and quality of solutions, particularly, indigenous solutions deployed to address existing or new problems must meet the minimum global requirements

According to the minister, Digital innovation and digital entrepreneurship are the building blocks of a successful indigenous digital economy.

“Such an economy will only thrive in a safe and secure cyberspace and this is why the federal government has instituted strategies and policies to ensure that cybersecurity is given priority.

“The Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), a regulatory instrument established to protect the privacy and confidentiality of citizens, the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy and the Computer Emergency Response and Readiness Team (CERRT) are some of the initiatives put in place by government to ensure the success of a Digital Economy and a safe cyberspace,” he said.

He commended the Nigeria Computer Society for its consistency in organising the annual event.

He also called for all hands to be on deck in the pursuit of safety and professionalism in the sector and gave the assurances that the federal government was willing to enforce compliance.