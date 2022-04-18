Private debt to weigh on global economic recovery – IMF

International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said in a Blog post that a record rise in private debt could slow the economic recovery, but the drag on growth will vary across countries and within them.

According to the IMF “governments succeeded in lessening the economic pain of the pandemic by providing plenty of liquidity to stricken consumers and businesses through credit guarantees, concessional lending and moratoriums on interest payments. But although these policies proved effective in supporting balance sheets, they also led to a spike in private debt, extending a steady increase in leverage spurred by supportive financial conditions since the global financial crisis of 2008. Global private debt surged by 13 per cent of the world’s gross domestic product in 2020—faster than the rise seen during the global financial crisis and almost as fast as public debt. We estimate that recent levels of leverage could slow economic recovery by a cumulative 0.9 percent of GDP in advanced economies and 1.3 percent in emerging markets on average over the next three years.

“Aggregate figures do not tell the whole story, however. The impact of the pandemic on the finances of households and firms has varied across countries and within them, reflecting differences in their policy responses and the sectoral composition of their economies. For example, contact-intensive services such as entertainment contracted as people stayed at home, but production and exports of computers, software and other goods expanded as consumers spent more on appliances.

The impact on consumer and business balance sheets, especially those most exposed to the pandemic, differed greatly depending on the support provided by governments. Our analysis shows that the post-pandemic drag on growth could be much larger in countries where indebtedness is more concentrated among financially stretched households and vulnerable firms, fiscal space is limited, the insolvency regime is inefficient, and monetary policy needs to be tightened rapidly.

“Low-income households and vulnerable firms (highly indebted and unprofitable businesses that are struggling to make interest payments) are typically less able to withstand a high level of debt. As a result, they are likely to make sharper cuts to consumption and investment spending in the future. The drag on future growth is therefore expected to be greatest in countries that experienced the largest increases in indebtedness among low-income households and vulnerable firms during the pandemic Consumers in China and South Africa saw the largest increases in household debt ratios among the countries for which detailed data are available. But the experience of households in these two countries countries was very different: in China leverage increased the most among lower-income households whereas households with higher incomes accounted for most of the increase in South Africa. Among advanced economies, low-income households in the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom saw comparatively larger increases in debt than those in France and Italy, where leverage actually declined for poorer households.”