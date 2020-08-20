Private hospitals accuse Abuja council of extortion

The Guild of Medical Directors (GMD), a body of private medical practitioners, Thursday said Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) has in recent times made the business of running private hospitals in Abuja difficult.

A statement signed by the president of GMD, Professor Olufemi Emmanuel Babalola, said the council recently unleashed its officials and agents to harass hospital owners for ridiculous multiple taxes/levies for tenement rates, fumigation license, TV/Radio license and other bogus charges.

He warned that the action of the council will affect the cost of care in Abuja and make healthcare unaffordable for many, adding that, “The general public must take the matter up with the chairman of the area council as we are tired of banging our heads on walls in frustration.”

He stated further that private hospitals in Abuja that have been suffering under the brunt of economic woes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic were again under siege from the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The statement read in part: “We are witnessing a desperate effort to collect money in a way we have never seen before. How can a hospital be asked to pay a bill of over N500, 000 for TV/Radio license and N100, 000 for fumigation?”

“We have only started reopening after the problems related to the coronavirus and this is the time the council decided to reward private hospitals with extortion.

“They have a complete disregard to the issues being faced at this critical time. The amounts of money being demanded from will definitely force many to close or pass on the money to needy patients.”