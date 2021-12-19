Private hospitals and PPP model as booster for health insurance



By Tajudeen Kareem and Emeka Nwankpa

The outbreak and aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic are sufficient lessons to the world that human health matters; therefore adequate health financing is at the core of good life and livelihood to all.

The pandemic which is still raging across the world should serve as the shot-in- the-arm for responsible governments which truly care about their people. No wonder comprehensive health insurance has come to stay as a major means of financing healthcare and guaranteeing global peace and order.

The UK model

In the United Kingdom, for example, the health insurance system is governed by National Health Services (NHS) which aims to publicly fund the health care companies in all different parts of the country.

Available statistics by the World Health Organisation indicates that government funding covers 85% of health-care expenditure while the remaining 15% is covered by the private sector. NHS is a state-funded system that guarantees healthcare for all. In other words, every service ranging from medical ambulance, emergency ward round, regular medical check-up, minor or complex surgery to radiation and chemotherapy are free. They are paid for with payroll taxes.

In addition, every medication at the hospital is free just as the cost of most prescription drugs at a pharmacy is cheap and affordable. Private healthcare is paid out-of-pocket or through private insurance coverage, but only a small minority of residents opt for it.

In South Africa

The healthcare system in South Africa is called the National Health Insurance, (NHI) which is a health financing system. It is designed to pool funds to provide access to quality affordable personal health services for all South Africans based on their health needs, irrespective of their socio-economic status. This means that every citizen has a right to access comprehensive healthcare services free of charge at the point of use at accredited health facilities such as clinics, hospitals and private health practitioners.

The NHI started in 2012. The public sector is state-funded and caters to 71% of the population. That private sector is largely funded through individual contributions to medical aid schemes or health insurance serving about 27% of the population.

NHIS in Nigeria

In Nigeria, the federal government in an effort to subsidise and provide effective health financing to Nigerians has put in place a 10-year strategic plan to provide full health insurance coverage by 2030 going by the projections of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

NHIS was established in 2005 to provide easy and affordable access to health care to Nigerians. Today, it covers only about 10% of the population, mostly civil servants who still complain of poor service delivery thereby leaving the vulnerable population to unaffordable health care services. This raises the need for a comprehensive healthcare service that enables Nigerians plug into a national social health insurance net to accelerate the drive towards achieving Universal Health Coverage for all Nigerians.

Adopting the PPP model

A novel mechanism known as the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model has become synonymous with Garki Hospital, Abuja where excellent, affordable and people-oriented medical services have been efficiently developed. It provides a beacon of hope for the critical mass of Nigerians in need of adequate healthcare, at least for residents of Abuja. This model has been found reliable and stress-free since its inception in 2007.

The hospital has earned an enviable reputation as a multi-specialty hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities backed by a wide range of expertise and skilled personnel providing specialised and general care, in-patient and out-patient services. Many now reckon it as a living example of successful evidence-based public-private- partnership in the health sector.

The executive secretary of NHIS, Prof Mohammed Nasir Sambo, during a recent visit to the hospital, extolled the PPP model as a manifestation of efficient management of human and material resources, promising to partner with the hospital on its cost-effective method for delivering healthcare services.

The medical director of Garki Hospital, Dr Adamu Onu identified areas of improvement for Nigeria’s health insurance scheme to include proper documentation of beneficiaries and their records as well as standardisation to streamline areas of insurance coverage.

Recall that Garki hospital was accredited by NHIS in 2008 and currently boasts of one of the largest numbers of NHIS enrolees in the FCT apart from the fact that it is the only PPP arrangement that accepts secondary referrals from other facilities. The hospital is also the only facility that carries out specialised surgery under the NHIS scheme including Hip & Knee replacement surgery and endoscopic procedures for gynaecological procedures.

The hospital, located in the heart of Garki, one of Abuja’s high oldest districts with a high population density is with constant water and power supply and has over 187,000 patients registered on Electronic Medical Record application and 33,906 NHIS enrolees spread across 55 Health Maintenance Organisations (HMO).

Under the FCT Health Service Scheme, the hospital attends to 8,139 enrolees from three HMOs while its Private Health Insurance Scheme has 1,831 enrolees spread across 35 organisations, providing corporate services to 10,502 persons from 16 registered organisations.

Dr. Onu disclosed that the hospital’s highly effective scheme is driven by its open and transparent billing system which ensures that no patient waits for more than 30 minutes before being attended to by a doctor.

The hospital has received no fewer than two million patients and encountered more than 40 open heart surgeries and 26 kidney transplants including over 100 hip and knee joint replacement surgeries. It conducts training in Family Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Paediatrics, Anaesthesia, assisted reproductive technology, nursing services and in-vitro fertilisation.

He also said that the hospital is a pioneer in the use of electronic medical record application on all facets of healthcare and has been operating a paperless system since 2016. “It is fully self-sustaining under the PPP arrangement and has continuous operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week with no strikes or interruptions in service.”

Challenges of the scheme

Prof Sambo has described the ills of health insurance scheme in Nigeria as systemic; therefore urgently requires a complete paradigm shift to change the narratives. He explained that NHIS has worked assiduously towards engendering value re-orientation to make the scheme credible and result-oriented. He added that it was very important to entrench transparency and accountability in the entire operations of the national health insurance scheme as well as introducing many initiatives to accelerate the attainment of universal health coverage.Panel of inquiry

In a bid to deliver quality healthcare to Nigerians, last year, a presidential committee examined all governance issues bedevilling the scheme ranging from administration, financial management to procurement. The secretary to the government of the federation, Boss Mustapha, while receiving the report of the committee, noted with disappointment indiscipline in some government parastatals even as he expressed government’s intolerance of corrupt practices among public officers.“I receive this report with deep sense of appreciation and I assure you that the report would be expeditiously processed for implementation. Let me also assure you that the decision of government on the recommendation would be made public at the appropriate time,” he said.The report highlighted recommendations aimed at repositioning the scheme and it also proffered solutions to the challenges hindering the scheme from achieving its set objectives.

Reshaping healthcare financing

Recently, the federal government announced an expansion of the health insurance system with the launch of a new health insurance package known as Group Individual and Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP).

The minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, said that the new insurance product is the outcome of wide-ranging and far-reaching reforms within NHIS to significantly increase the fiscal space for healthcare services.He expressed expectation that the new product would address the challenges and barriers encountered during the implementation of other insurance packages by the beneficiaries and operators.

“It would also eliminate known difficulties, as it creates additional value by expanding and upgrading other insurance packages for better reach, service quality and user experience,” the minister noted.

He said the major objective of GIFSHIP is to rapidly expand the scope of healthcare coverage in an urgent quest to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in which Nigeria is determined not to leave anyone behind.

He said, “GIFSHIP offers Nigerians opportunity to participate and benefit from the health insurance system. There’s opportunity for affordable individual enrolment, family unit or a group of people. Any of the enrolments can also be sponsored by well-meaning individuals, trusts or organisations.”

The chairman, Senate Committee on Health, Dr Ibrahim Oloriegbe, disclosed that the Senate had passed a Bill that would make health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians, and noted that the National Assembly also passed the National Health Insurance Authority Act changing the nomenclature from National Health Insurance Scheme to National Health Insurance Authority.

“The NHIA would be authority that will cover all schemes and everything would be brought together. The most important aspect of it is to make health insurance mandatory for all Nigerians,’’ he explained.

Experts have however suggested that to meet set targets, the scheme must fine-tune its programmes with a view to engendering closer collaboration with healthcare providers, health maintenance organisations and sundry stakeholders.

Kareem and Nwankpa wrote from Lagos