Pro-Buhari group begins nationwide free medical outreach for traders

A group loyal to the re-election bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, under the eagis of Nigerian Traders for PMB, has commenced free medical outreach for traders in all the major market nationwide, beginning from the Feferal Capital Territory (FCT).

The group is however, sensitising the traders on the importance of peaceful participation in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaking with newsmen during the programme on Wednesday, National Coordinator of the group, Prince Paul Ikonne, said there is plan yo reach out up to one thousands (1000) taders in each of the major market nationwide “but in the FCT, we will visit all the major makets across the six Area councils.”

Prince Ikonne, who contested the the recent governorship primary in Abia state, added that his group is a coalition of all the traders coming together to form what is known as Nigerian Traders for PMB.

“So, it is not federal government funded at all. It is goodwill and donations that we enjoy from people in order to assist traders for the support of the president.

“We are flanging off this nationwide programme that we have for all traders in the market. If you notice we are doing it in the market so that they don’t need to pay for transport to benefit from it. We have a team of medical professionals; Opticians, Doctors and others.

“The essence of this is to sensitise the traders on their right to vote and to vote right when it come to election in 2019, for them not to sell their vote, to hold their PVC close to them and to vite the government that has given attention to them, the government that has programme for the country, fighting corruption, providing infrastructure, securing the lives and property of the citizen and providing dividends of democracy.

“So traders should come out and participate because they are the real voters and their votes will count. We also assure them that there will be security therefore there is need for peaceful conduct and their participation in the forthcoming general elections.”

“The medical outreach is meant to bring medical services directly to the traders. If you notice from time to time the traders leave the house early and leave their shops late, many of them don’t have time go to the hospital for check-up, and that is why we have team of doctors here. We are not doing it as a town hall meeting. Like Money Market the president introduced, this medical outreach is also for the traders.”

Some of the services given to the traders include; free eye care anti malaria, cough and blood sugar while free treatment and drugs were given to them.

