Pro-Buhari group to form security outfit

National coordinator of the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO), Alhaji Danladi Garba Pasali, Tuesday said the group will soon launch a nationwide security outfit to support the government’s efforts at nipping insecurity in the bud.

A press statement issued by the national coordinator of BCO in Jos said the group is seriously concerned about the sprites of killings, alleging that they are, “orchestration of politicians,” hence their resolve to come up with National Security Support Initiatives (NSSI.)

“Following the spites of insecurity, leading to the killings of innocent Nigerians, which is becoming great cause for serious concern, most importantly with the ongoing efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in seeing that the menace is drastically brought under control, the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) deemed it necessary to come up with an outfit, christened; National Security Support Initiatives (NSSI) that will further strengthen the country’s security sector,” it said.

The group stated that despite some unprecedented feats of achievements in the security sector by the Buhari administration, a lot needs to be done, and all hands must be on deck as, “security is everybody’s business.”

It said as patriotic citizens, there is a need to actively partake in strengthening the security agencies in their task of securing the country.

“The spires of killings, kidnapping, banditry, oil theft and pipeline vandalisation in the Niger Delta, rapping, drug abuse and other forms of social vices are all bad things bedevilling communities and the country at large.

“We always hold the firm belief that the spirits are orchestration of politicians, whose ill political motives are glaringly noticeable and in that regard, we cannot fold our arms seeing such heinous sabotage against the efforts of President Buhari and by extension our collective security as citizens of Nigeria,” they added.

The BCO said it is their resolve that the National Security Support Initiatives (NSSI) will soon be launched in Abuja, with nationwide structures across the entire 36 states and 774 local government areas for effectiveness, in synergy with all authorised security agencies in the country.