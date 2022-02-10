Pro-chancellors disagree with ASUU on planned strike

Chairman, committee of pro- chancellors of state-owned universities in Nigeria, Mallam Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), Thursday, asked the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to consider another option in pressing home their demands other than going on strike.

ASUU had threatened to embark on another industrial action, accusing the federal government of failing to honour the agreement reached with the union on its demands.

But the chairman committee of pro-chancellors which has 48 state universities as its members differed on the position of ASUU on its threat to call out members for another industrial action.

The chairman spoke with journalists in Ilorin Thursday during the official handing over of 10,000 branded exercise books by the Yusuf Olaolu Ali Foundation to the Osun state government.

The legal icon and educationist, said though ASUU has right to press home for its demands but that adopting strike as measure will do more harm than solving the nation’s educational challenges.

He said, “As chairman, Committee of Pro Chancellors of state-owned universities, with 48 members, I should know that this is not the best of times for our educational system to be put in a coma. What do I mean? I want to appeal to the leadership of ASUU and their members to have a larger look at the implications of all these strikes, not only on our standard of education, but on the acceptability of our certificates outside of our country.

“Anybody who follows closely issues of university ranking, one of the greatest criteria used is the stability of educational calendar, which we have been missing for years in our country.”