Pro-Osinbajo group demands quick apprehension of Na’Allah’s son killers

A group of the All Progressives Congress (APC) loyal to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the platform of Progressive Consolidation Group (PCG) has said that quick apprehension of the killers of Senator Bala Na’Allah’s son, Abdulkarim, and perpetrators of such heinous crimes across the federation will help curb the challenge.

The group acknowledged that security and law enforcement challenges are increasing across the globe.

The group in a condolence message to Senator Na’Allah Tuesday also noted the increasing criminal sophistication of kidnappers, robbers, murderers and fraudsters in Nigeria and other parts of the world, adding that global security agencies need to continuously re-strategize.

In the PCG’s commiseration letter to Senator Na’Allah signed by the organization’s National Secretary, Dr.Eli Eberechukwu Dibia, they expressed deep sadness over the loss of the Senator’s first son, adding that criminal killers who wantonly deprive families of peace and tranquility deserve the strongest sanction under the nation’s law.

“We are writing this with decpest sense of grief on behalf of the National Executive of Progressives Consolidation group (PCG — APC) to commiserate with you on the unexpected demise of our dear Captain Abdulkarim Bala Na’Allah, your eldest son.”

They described the deceased 34-year old pilot as a gentleman and resourceful person whose demise comes as a massive loss to all who knew him.

“It is our prayer that Almighty Allah will grant you the strength to bear this irremediable loss; may his gentle soul rest in peace,” the PCG added.

Making further comments, Dr.Eli Eberechukwu Dibia urged the security agencies not to overlook the possibility of a link between the murder of Abdulkarim Na’Allah and other recent crimes.

“Similar patterns of daringly mindlessness and criminal audacity between the recent attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy and the killing of the young pilot in Kaduna suggests likelihood of being perpetrated by the same criminal gang.

“Evolving security challenges across the globe amply demonstrate the need for security agencies across world to re-strategize towards tackling various dimensions of this challenge more effectively,” he added.

