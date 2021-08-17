Pro-Saraki group distributes fertilisers to farmers



A political support group, Saraki Is Coming Door To Door 2023 organisation, has donated bags of fertiliser to low-income farmers in North-West part of the country.

National Coordinator of the group, Umar Faringado Kazaure, in a statement in Abuja, said the gesture was to deepen the philanthropic gesture and disposition of the President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki.



He said farmers in Kano, Katsina Kaduna, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States were target beneficiaries of the gesture.



“We are doing this to show who our mentor, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is. He is selfless and a pan-Nigerian and when he take up a higher national assignment again, agriculture is one area he will prioritise for the betterment and food security of the nation.



“Our group, ‘Saraki Is Coming Door To Door 2023’ is undertaking this gesture of fertiliser distribution to low-income farmers to continue with the good works of Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki across Nigeria.

“He is one Nigerian with the right attributes of leadership and this shows that when he take up another higher national assignment again, Nigerians will feel his humane and caring attributes in governance.



“Therefore, we call on Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki not to be deterred by his current political persecution, and throw his hat in the ring come 2023 by contesting for the presidency in order to salvage Nigeria,” Faringado said.



He added that the group will continue to undertake advocacy campaings and humanitarian gestures toward engendering good governance and ameliorating the sufferings of the less-privileged respectively as exemplified by Saraki.