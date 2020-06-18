Probe Amosun’s administration, Ogun students urge Abiodun

The student community in Ogun state, Thursday called on Governor Dapo Abiodun to probe both completed and abandoned projects executed between 2011 and 2019 by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

The students, under the aegis of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS), renewed the call for Amosun’s probe in a communiqué made available to Blueprint after a lecture, organised in commemoration of this year’s Democracy Day in Abeokuta, the state capital.

NAOSS in the communiqué signed by the national president, Comrade Oluwagbemileke Ogunrombi, insisted that Amosun must give account of his stewardship during his tenure as the governor of the state.

The student body said, “It is obvious that senator Ibikunle Amosun had successfully within his 8-year tenure in office, mortgaged the future of the unborn generation in Ogun state, with over 70 per cent of contracts approved by him remaining abandoned and uncompleted across the state.”

NAOSS also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to urgently commence investigation into the award of contracts and release of funds to contractors under the administration of Amosun.

“Having censured the activities and projects of the immediate past administration in the state under Senator Amosun, we hereby called on Governor Abiodun to probe all projects executed by Senator Amosun with immediate effect.

“We equally call on the EFCC to investigate the administration of all funds allocated and generated by Ogun state under Senator Amosun from 2011 to 2019.”

NAOSS lamented the neglect of the education sector by the Amosun-led administration, saying billions of naira budgeted and allocated to the education sector were mostly seen on papers and not practically actualised on our campuses.