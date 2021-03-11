Probe deputy speaker’s impeachment, Ogun students tell Abiodun

Ogun state students, under the aegis of Coalition of Youth, Student Leaders Against Injustice, have appealed to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to investigate the process that led to the impeachment of the former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Kadiri.

Kadiri, a second term lawmaker representing Ijebu North State Constituency II was impeached last week having been found guilty of ‘gross misconduct’.

His impeachment, however, preceded the election of Hon. Balogun Akeem who is a member, representing Ogun-Waterside State Constituency as the new deputy speaker.

But the students’ body in a press conference held at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Iwe Iroyin Hall, in Abeokuta, Tuesday described the impeachment as unwarranted and baseless, adding that it was capable of demotivating other good ambassadors of the state in various sectors.

According to the students, a deep look into the allegations which the Assembly members premised the removal of Kadiri, would unveil foul play in the impeachment process.

They further argued that the former deputy speaker was only removed on paper with written excuses but in reality, removed based on personal encounter with some persons, a removal they termed “unconstitutional.”

Speaking at the Press conference, the President, National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Comrade Olasunkami Ijaduoye said “Removal of Dare Kadiri is stripping off the students the benefits which they have been enjoying through effective lawmaking, series of interventions which did not exclude the constituency he represents.”

He added “We call on the governor to intervene and investigate the process of his removal in order to bring sanity into the House.”

Also, the National President of Ijebu Youth Association (IYA), Comrade Wasiu Okikiola Fayomi challenged the state government to probe the impeachment process, while issuing a 7day ultimatum for the reversal.

“The impeachment which is just to serve the ego of the Speaker and not the overall public interest should be reversed within the next seven days or else the youths will be at the assembly to protest this disservice to our growing democracy.

“The Speaker was said to have been looking for a way to get rid of the former deputy speaker who he believed had been poke-nosing into how he handled the finances of the assembly” Fayomi alleged.

