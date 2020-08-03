Probe: FIFA speaks up on Infantino

FIFA president Gianni Infantino will remain in the role while he is a subject of a criminal investigation.

Last week, prosecutors in Switzerland launched legal proceedings against Infantino in relation to an alleged secret meeting he held with the Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber.

Both men have denied any wrongdoing.

Football’s world governing body Fifa, which is based in Zurich, said the meetings were “routine” and “nothing remotely criminal has happened”.

“There was and is absolutely no reason to open any investigation,” it added.

“There is nothing at all to suggest any form of criminal wrongdoing.”

Lauber resigned last week after a court said he covered up the meetings and lied to supervisors during an investigation by his office into corruption surrounding Fifa.

Special prosecutor Stefan Keller was appointed in June to review criminal complaints against the two men and others.