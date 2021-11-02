Probe Ikoyi building collapse



Indeed, the Blueprint newspaper reported the unfortunate collapsed of the 21-storey building under construction in Ikoyi, Lagos state on Monday, November 1, 2021.This unfortunate incident continues to occur in almost every region of Nigeria without proper investigation to determine the remote and immediate causes and proffer solutions to prevent future occurrences.

The Council for the Regulations of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) is the body empowered to regulate and control the practice of the engineering profession in the country. Perhaps someone needs to ask this pertinent question, is the body achieving its mandate? If so, where did we get it wrong? Again, is government at all levels helping the body to enforce its mandates? Tragically, structural collapses lead to the loss of innocent lives and properties worth billions of naira.

Most times, clients find it difficult to pay professional fees for contracts to be executed according to global best practice. Engineering preaches the gospel of truth and scientific honesty





In this unfortunate development in Ikoyi, a proper investigation needs to be carried out and the perpetrators must be punished according to their level of incompetence and negligence. However, there are reports that the company handling the said structural design and supervision, Prowess Engineering Limited, withdrew its services, citing some anomalies, which are cardinal principles of engineering

This barbaric practice cannot be allowed to continue in Nigeria. The system must be sanitised to align with international best practice. We can’t continue to endanger the lives of Nigerians due to sheer negligence and unpatriotic actions of some people. Enough is enough. Government and regulatory bodies must rise to their responsibilities in safeguarding the lives of Nigerians.

However, this is where the Employees’ Compensation Act (ECA) is relevant. The Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, which was established vide Decree No 73 of 1999, aims to provide compensation to employees who suffer from accidents at work or sustain injuries or disability. It also provides compensation to the next-of-kin who dies in the course of work. Had our labourers on site joined the scheme, it would have covered them. At least it would have alienated the suffering of most injured workers on our construction sites.

While COREN is doing its best to regulate the practice of engineering, some unpatriotic people are hell bent on destabilising the system. We need to do the right thing to leave a good legacy for the unborn generation.

Tajuddeen Ahmad Tijjani,Galadima Mahmoud Street, Kasuwar Kaji, Azare, Bauchi state.

