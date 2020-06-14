Probe more, block all loopholes in NDDC, group tasks Buhari

A civil society organisation, Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, has charged President Muhammdu Buhari to probe more and block all loopholes in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The CSO’s head, Directorate of Research, Strategy & Programmes, Kolawole Johnson, who made the call, Sunday, when he addressed journalists in Abuja, said “It is unpatriotic not to oppose public officials when they fail in their duties to the country. It is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, especially as it touches corruption, mis-governance and open rape of people’s trust.”

Johnson explained that, “the late Executive Director of Finance & Administration, Ibanga Bassey Etang died in the early hours of Thursday, May 28th, 2020. Very early in the day, our organisation, Act for Positive Transformation Initiative, had intercepted a sinister ploy to weave the unfortunate death around COVID-19. Some newspapers subtly reported this online.

“By 1 pm, we were on national television where we further warned actors to desist from such satanic plots. We also revealed that the plan involved shutting down NDDC offices, forcing staff to go on isolation and eventually returning with COVID-19 positive status claims in the public. All these have played out. We must act to prevent life as the end of the ploy may lead to more casualties.”

He said, “To this end, we are calling for immediate investigations of the COVID-19 claims of NDDC officials. We call on the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Ministry of Health, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and all relevant agencies to immediately investigate NDDC claims and NCDC officials in Rivers state.”

“We submit that this whole ploy is meant to jeopardise the ongoing probe of the commission. Our curiosity is further heightened by the slow pace of work by the National Assembly. There must not be any political settlement on the wicked rape of the people’s resources, Johnson noted.

He insisted that, ” the amount under probe should be over N75 billion, not the touted N40 billion as the present Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the NDDC has expended over N80 billion in just four months. Aside from the wage bill, the rest must be subjected to forensic analysis.”

Continuing, he said, “We wonder what the security and anti-corruption agencies are doing despite the documents we have released to the public. It is also patriotic to note that comments from certain quarters that President Muhammadu Buhari appears to be supporting and rewarding corruption in NDDC hence the continuous looting of the people’s resources, deserves some attention by the government.”