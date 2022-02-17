Probe of correctional centres has no link with Aregbesola – Reps

The House of Representatives has debunked the suggestion that it’s resolution to investigate poor condition of staff members of the Nigeria Correctional Service, and inmates was targeted at Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

The House had on Wednesday, following a motion by its Minority Leader, Ndudi Elumelu, ordered an investigation into the challenges faced by inmates and staff of the Service, in spite of reforms introduced through its amended Act, as well as huge tray allocation.

Reacting on Thursday to some media publications on the resolution however, Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Luke Onofiok through a motion of privileges drew attention of his colleagues to the report, which he said was a complete misrepresentation of what transpired on the floor.

While insisting that the development breached his privileges as a member of the House, the lawmaker condemned the action as a deliberate misrepresentation motions resolution that appeared to have been that Aregbesola targeted.

Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, while responding appealed to members to ignore reports aimed at disrupting the nation’s peace and unity.

“These are things we should ignore. There will be many publications full of lies, innuendos as we approach the 2023 general elections.

“Let them continue to practice their journalism as they know. I believe Nigerians are able to separate the truth from fake news,” he said.

According to him, the report had a potential of distracting the House and also wasting its time.

“We just wasted 15 minutes discussing this,’’ the Speaker noted.