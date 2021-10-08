Problem hindering Ajaokuta Steel takeoff’ll soon be over, minister assures

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, has assured that the problem hindering the takeoff of Ajaokuta Steel Company would soon be a thing of the past.

Adegbite gave the assurance when he received the planning committee for the National Conference on Ajaokuta Steel Project slated for November 25 and 26 this year.

He assured the group that with the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari on the steel project the much-awaited visit of the Russian experts was guaranteed.

According to him, with the fund approved by the President and the gradual recession on the Covid-19 phenomenon, it would not be long to have the experts conduct the physical audit of both Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and Itakpe Iron Ore Company as complimentary industries.

The Committee under the leadership of Engr. Mohammed Lawal, a board member of Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, was at the minister’s office to brief him on the plans and preparedness for the proposed first conference on Ajaokuta.

The group included the Co-Chair of the Committee and Director General of Institute for Governance and Leadership Studies in Africa (IGLSA), Dr. Lanre Adebayo; Bureau Chief of Voice of America (VOA), Hajia Medina Dauda Nadabo; Executive Officer, Leadership Newspaper, Mr. Augustine Paul Agbo; as well as the Committee Secretary and Project Director for NGO Network, Mohammed Bougei Attah.