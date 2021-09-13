Process to elect emir of Kontagora begins soon – Sani-Bello

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has

commenced the process to elect a new emir of Kontagora, following the death of Alhaji Saidu Namaska will commence soon.

The governor stated this at the three-day Firdau prayer for the repose of the soul of the late Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska, at the emir’s palace, Kontagora.

He said, “I enjoined the people of Kontagora Emirate to remain calm and patient in the present situation as the process of electing a new emir will soon commence. The kingmakers would soon converge to start the process in accordance to the law as expected.”

The governor while praying to Allah to guide the kingmakers in doing the needful in selecting someone that will continue with the good legacies of the late emir and noted that the growth and development of the emirate should be given priority.

“I appeal to the people of Kontagora to be patient. Whoever is going to be the next emir, God has already destined but at the same time, it is also important for the kingmakers to do the needful, take their time and go with the voices of the people and select the right emir that will be beneficial to Kontagora emirate,” he said.