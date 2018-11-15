Prodigal PDP can’t evade scrutiny, says APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the main opposition party, People Democratic Party (PDP), as a ‘prodigal party’ that will not evade scrutiny as the nation prepares for 2019 general elections.

According to the ruling party, though the PDP and its agents have continued to use fake news, misinformation and distortion of facts as its focal campaign strategies for the 2019 elections, the electorate have seen through them.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the APC through its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Oniru, expressed support for the ongoing global media efforts to check the proliferation of fake news, saying that this is important particularly as the country gears up for 2019 general elections campaigns by the parties.

“The consequences of fake news are often dire as it inflames perceived divisions in our communities, fuels hate speech, leads to violence and distorts democratic processes, among others.

“While the APC is not surprised at the PDP’s typical theatrics in an attempt to evade scrutiny for its 16 years of mis-governance, it is instructive to the electorate that no lessons have been learnt by the prodigal party.

“It is indeed clear to the electorate that the PDP is not a party to either be trusted or taken seriously as it has missed out on the opportunity to apologise and show remorse for the cruelty it wrought on our country, while in power.

The party berated the PDP for chasing shadow by resorting fake news and spurious allegations, stressing sought to deceive by crying wolf where there is none.

“PDP remains a damaged product showing no regret for its retrogressive old practices which brought the country to its knees in terms of our infrastructure, economy, security, values and standing among nations of the world.

“Instead of engaging the electorate on serious issues of development such as health, education, economy, foreign policy, security, corruption, pension, job creation, infrastructure development among others, the PDP and its agents have chosen to populate the mainstream and social media space with ludicrous fake news and infantile conspiracy theories, moving from one absurdity to another.

“While the PDP ups its game as a crybaby, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration is busy building a new Nigeria for our collective progress, peace, unity and prosperity.

“We are restoring our country to its deserved standing among the comity of progressive nations; fighting corruption and repairing our value system, diversifying our economic revenue base, creating jobs and economic opportunities for Nigerians, particularly the poor; bringing succour to the insurgency-ravaged North-East; reforming the oil industry, power, defence, pensions, and other critical sectors; creating a world-class transportation system, amongst others.”

