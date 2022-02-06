Producers hike pure water price per bag by 30%

The Association of Table Water Producers of Nigeria (ATWAP) has approved a new price regime of sachet water from N100 per bag to N130 in Minna Niger state from Monday February 7, 2022 representing 30 percent hike in price.

The chairman of the association, Alhaji Yahaya Ismaila Atsu, stated this in a press briefing in Minna weekend.

He said retailers are however to retain the old price of N10 for a satchet of pure water to the general public.

Atsu said that the association has inaugurated an implementation committee to ensure full compliance with the new price regime.

He also warned members against pushing of pure water for sale at night, adding that such sharp practice will not be accepted.

He said: “As a security concern of the producers, the producers must not push to sell water in the night by way of thinking smart.”

He said that the association will also monitor quack producers to ensure that such producers are reported to appropriate authorities for action.

The chairman stated that the new price regime was necessitated by increment in production cost, government revenues and taxes which he said are too heavy for the producers to bear alone.