Producers of Ogoja rice launch investment opportunity

Nigeria’s growing agribusiness firm, Santuscom Agro Hub, has launched Ogoja Rice Investment Opportunity (ORIO), in order to boost food production, wealth creation and provide job opportunities for young people in the nation’s agricultural sector amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer, Santuscom Agro Hub, Ofana Paul, in a statement signed by the Media Consultant to the company, Ebriku John Friday.

According to Paul the time to turnaround the agricultural space is now following opportunities the sector holds for millions of potential investors including existing agribusiness corporate organizations as his, and also to create wealth for potential investors with mouth-watering investment plans and return on investment at the end.

He also disclosed that OGOJA RICE being a popular rice brand in the Nigerian market presently controls about 70 per cent of market share in Cross River State, and the entire South South geo-political zone with daily increase in demand and expansion plans across the country and West African sub-region.

He also added that the rice is in the long grain class, highly vitamized and 100 per cent stone free, and it is cultivated on 1,000 hectares of rice field in Ogoja, Cross River State, with a processing capacity of 30 tonnes per day at the Ogoja Rice Mill, Santuscom Agro Park, Ogoja.