Proedge, FRSC sensitise tanker, truck drivers on safety

Proedge Limited, Abuja-based corporate communication company in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Wednesday, organised a sensitisation programme for truck and tanker drivers on safe monitoring, aimed at minimising carnage on highways.

The event which was held at the NNPC depot Suleja, Niger state, brought together critical stakeholders, including officials of the FRSC, petroleum tanker drivers, major oil marketers of and members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers of Nigeria (IPMAN).

Chairman and chief consultant of Proedge Limited, Mr Tajjudin Abdulkareem, who also served as host, said the programme was targeted at keying into the broad policies of the Commission on continuous enlightenment and sensitisation.

He said because of the bad conditions of the Nigerian roads it was imperative to look at the human factor in the effort to minimize road crashes and deaths on the highways.

He explained that “there is the need to sensitise the various stakeholders especially the drivers of trucks and tankers as it takes the right frame of mind and right kind of vehicles to drive safely on the highway.”

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, who was represented by Assistant Corps Marshal Federal Operations, Olatunji Adegoke, underscored the importance of services rendered by truck and tanker drivers to citizens and the economy, hence the need to periodically educate and enlighten them on safety tips to adopt while driving either on the highways or anywhere else.

He noted the practice of night journey by most truck and tanker drivers, which he said does not make for safety on the road because human beings by nature are made to work during the day and rest at night, noting that most drivers violate this natural law, which then puts their bodies under stress and fatigue that usually results to most road mishaps.